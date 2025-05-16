US issues preliminary AD review results on CTL plate from Italy

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate (CTL plate) from Italy.

The DOC has preliminarily determined that certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate (CTL plate) from two Italian companies was sold at less than normal value between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024. The DOC preliminary determined estimated weighted-average dumping margins of 3.52 percent for NLMK Verona S.p.A and 5.51 percent for Metinvest Trametal S.p.A. and Ferriera Valsider S.p.A. In addition, the DOC has rescinded the review with respect to F.A.R. Fonderie Acciaerie S.p.A and Officine Technosider s.r.l. as there were no suspended entries of subject merchandise during the period of review.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.