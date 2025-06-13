 |  Login 
US issues preliminary results of CVD review on CTL plate from S. Korea

Friday, 13 June 2025 09:56:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) review of certain cut-to-length plate (CTL plate) from S. Korea between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023.

The DOC has preliminarily determined certain exporters/producers of certain cut-to-length plate from the South Korea received countervailable subsidies during the period of review. The DOC has determined net countervailable subsidy rates at 2.21 percent for Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., Ltd. and 1.31 percent for Hyundai Steel Company.

The DOC is also rescinding this review, in part, with respect to the following six companies, Ajin Industrial Co., Ltd., BDP International, Daeik Eng Co., Ltd., Ohsung Co., Ltd., Samjin Lnd Co., Ltd., and Sung Jin Steel Co., Ltd. 

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.


