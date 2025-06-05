US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for stainless steel plate in coils from Belgium

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on stainless steel plate in coils from Belgium for the period between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

The DOC has preliminarily found that Aperam Stainless Belgium NV (ASB) did not make sales of stainless steel plate in coils from Belgium at less than normal value during the given period. The DOC determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero for ASB. The DOC has rescinded this review with respect to ArcelorMittal Genk, Fenixs Steel NV, Helaxa BVBA, and Industeel Belgium as the companies had no entries of subject merchandise during the period of review.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.