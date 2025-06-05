 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for stainless steel plate in coils from Belgium

Thursday, 05 June 2025 09:34:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on stainless steel plate in coils from Belgium for the period between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

The DOC has preliminarily found that Aperam Stainless Belgium NV (ASB) did not make sales of stainless steel plate in coils from Belgium at less than normal value during the given period. The DOC determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero for ASB. The DOC has rescinded this review with respect to ArcelorMittal Genk, Fenixs Steel NV, Helaxa BVBA, and Industeel Belgium as the companies had no entries of subject merchandise during the period of review.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: Plate Stainless Flats Stainless products  US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 23, 2025

05 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 22, 2025

29 May | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 21, 2025

22 May | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 20, 2025

15 May | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 19, 2025

08 May | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 18, 2025

02 May | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 17, 2025

24 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 16, 2025

17 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 15, 2025

10 Apr | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 14, 2025

04 Apr | Flats and Slab