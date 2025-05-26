 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for CTL plate from S. Korea

Monday, 26 May 2025 10:16:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain cut-to-length carbon-quality steel plate products (CTL plate) from South Korea for the period between February 1, 2023, and January 31, 2024.

The DOC has preliminarily found that the producers and exporters subject to this administrative review did not make sales of subject merchandise at prices below normal value during the given period. The DOC determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero for Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., Ltd and Hyundai Steel Company. The DOC is rescinding the administrative review of the S. Korean companies, Ajin Industrial Co., Ltd., Daeik Eng Co., Ltd., Ohsung Co., Ltd., and Samjin Lnd Co., Ltd.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Ex-China steel plate prices remain stable

26 May | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 21, 2025

22 May | Flats and Slab

Japanese crude steel output down 6.4 percent in April

22 May | Steel News

US exports of plates in coil up 7.6 percent in March from February

21 May | Steel News

Ex-China steel plate prices move sideways

19 May | Flats and Slab

China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 0.4 percent in Jan-Apr

19 May | Steel News

Plate market in Turkey sees limited price volatility over past month

16 May | Flats and Slab

US issues preliminary AD review results on CTL plate from Italy

16 May | Steel News

US steel exports up 3.6 percent in March from February

15 May | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 20, 2025

15 May | Flats and Slab