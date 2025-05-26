US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for CTL plate from S. Korea

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the administrative review of the antidumping duty (AD) order on certain cut-to-length carbon-quality steel plate products (CTL plate) from South Korea for the period between February 1, 2023, and January 31, 2024.

The DOC has preliminarily found that the producers and exporters subject to this administrative review did not make sales of subject merchandise at prices below normal value during the given period. The DOC determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero for Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., Ltd and Hyundai Steel Company. The DOC is rescinding the administrative review of the S. Korean companies, Ajin Industrial Co., Ltd., Daeik Eng Co., Ltd., Ohsung Co., Ltd., and Samjin Lnd Co., Ltd.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.