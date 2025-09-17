US amends final dumping margin on CTL plate from Italy’s Officine Tecnosider

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it has amended the order and the final determination regarding its antidumping investigation on imports ofcertain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate (CTL plate) from Italy-based Officine Tecnosider, on the grounds that the final determination was not in harmony with the United States Court of International Trade (CIT). Accordingly, the DOC has determined a new dumping margin of zero percent for the company.

On September 3, 2025, the US CIT announced its final determination in the antidumping investigation covering the period between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021. The DOC calculated weighted-average dumping margins of 20.44 percent for Officine Tecnosider.