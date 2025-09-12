 |  Login 
US issues preliminary results of AD review on CTL plate from S. Korea and Belgium

Friday, 12 September 2025 10:31:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of the antidumping duty administrative reviews of carbon and alloy steel cut to length (CTL plate) from South Korea and Belgium for the period of review between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

The DOC has determined an estimated weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for POSCO, POSCO International Corporation, POSCO MS, Taechang Steel Co., Ltd., and Winsteel Co., Ltd., (collectively, the POSCO single entity) as they did not make sales of CTL plate at prices below normal value during the period of review. Meanwhile, the DOC has preliminarily found that certain CTL plate from Belgium was sold at less than normal value during the given period. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 5.22 percent for both Industeel Belgium S.A and NLMK Belgium. In addition, the DOC is rescinding this review with respect to five Belgium-based companies as the companies had no entries of subject merchandise during the period of review.

The final results of the review are expected to be announced within 120 days of the publication of the preliminary results.


