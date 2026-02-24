 |  Login 
US issues final subsidy rates for cut-to-length plate from S. Korea

Tuesday, 24 February 2026 14:37:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on certain cut-to-length carbon-quality steel plate from South Korea for the period between January 1, 2023 and December 31, 2023.

The DOC determined that the exporters from the given country received countervailable subsidies during the period of review. The estimated countervailable subsidy rates are at 2.21 percent for Dongkuk Steel Mill Co., Ltd. and 1.31 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, in line with the preliminary results.


