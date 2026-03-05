 |  Login 
US assigns zero dumping margin for cut-to-length plate from Germany’s Dillinger

Thursday, 05 March 2026 11:29:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Germany for the period between May 1, 2023, and April 30, 2024.

During the review period, the product in question from AG der Dillinger Hüttenwerke was found not to have been sold at less than normal value. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the company, in line with the preliminary results.


