US ITC launches sunset reviews on welded line pipe from China

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has announced that it has initiated sunset reviews of the antidumping and countervailing duties on circular welded carbon quality steel line pipe from China.

Accordingly, the ITC will determine whether revocation of the duties in question would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

The current countervailable subsidy rates are at 31.29 percent for Huludao Companies, 40.05 percent for Liaoning Northern Steel Pipe Co., Ltd., and 35.67 percent for other Chinese producers.

Additionally, the weighted-average dumping margins are 73.87 percent for Huludao Steel Pipe Industrial Co., Ltd./ Huludao City Steel Pipe Industrial Co., Ltd., Pangang Group Beihai Steel Pipe Corporation, Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe Co., Ltd. and Tianjin Xingyuda Import and Export Co., Ltd., and 101.10 percent for other Chinese producers.