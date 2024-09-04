US ITC launches sunset review on welded line pipe from Japan

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has announced that it has initiated a sunset review of the antidumping duty on welded large diameter steel line pipe from Japan.

Accordingly, the ITC will determine whether revocation of the duty in question would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

The weighted-average dumping margin is 30.80 percent for Nippon Steel Corporation, Kawasaki Steel Corporation and other Japanese exporters.