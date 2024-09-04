 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US ITC launches sunset review on welded line pipe from Japan

Wednesday, 04 September 2024 14:34:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) has announced that it has initiated a sunset review of the antidumping duty on welded large diameter steel line pipe from Japan.

Accordingly, the ITC will determine whether revocation of the duty in question would be likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of material injury within a reasonably foreseeable time.

The weighted-average dumping margin is 30.80 percent for Nippon Steel Corporation, Kawasaki Steel Corporation and other Japanese exporters.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

India’s Welspun Corp to invest $100 million to upgrade US-based steel pipe facility

04 Sep | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices edge down

04 Sep | Tube and Pipe

US subsidiary of Turkey’s Borusan Boru to supply steel pipes to Blackcomb Mainline project

03 Sep | Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports down 13.7 percent in June from May

02 Sep | Steel News

US rig count decreases week-on-week while Canadian rig count increases

02 Sep | Steel News

US ITC launches sunset reviews on welded line pipe from China

02 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s YC Inox to increase stainless steel pipe output capacity in Kocaeli

02 Sep | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports down 8.9 percent in June from May

29 Aug | Steel News

Chinese pipe prices remain mostly stable

29 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable, demand is sluggish

28 Aug | Tube and Pipe