﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US ITC determines injury from dumped standard, line, and pressure pipes from Czech Republic

Friday, 02 April 2021 17:12:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that the US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line and pressure pipe from the Czech Republic that the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined are sold in the US at less than fair value during the review period from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.

The DOC had estimated weighted-average dumping margins of 51.70 percent for Liberty Ostrava and Moravia Steel, and 51.07 percent for all others from the Czech Republic, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determination, the DOC will issue an antidumping duty order on imports of the given products from the Czech Republic.


Tags: pipe  quotas & duties  USA  tubular  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

31  Mar

Canada initiates AD review on welded pipe from UAE and Vietnam
22  Mar

US assigns de minimis CVD rate for cut-to-length plate from POSCO
15  Mar

US Court rejects Thyssenkrupp Materials North America’s challenge to Section 232 exclusion process
09  Mar

US DOC to continue AD order on cut-to-length plate from China
05  Mar

US DOC issues final AD decision on standard, line, and pressure pipes from Czech Republic