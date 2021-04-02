US ITC determines injury from dumped standard, line, and pressure pipes from Czech Republic

Friday, 02 April 2021 17:12:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US International Trade Commission (ITC) determined that the US industry is materially injured by reason of imports of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line and pressure pipe from the Czech Republic that the US Department of Commerce (DOC) has determined are sold in the US at less than fair value during the review period from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020.

The DOC had estimated weighted-average dumping margins of 51.70 percent for Liberty Ostrava and Moravia Steel, and 51.07 percent for all others from the Czech Republic, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

As a result of the ITC’s affirmative determination, the DOC will issue an antidumping duty order on imports of the given products from the Czech Republic.