US issues preliminary results of AD/CVD reviews on OCTG from India’s Surya Roshni

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping duty and countervailing duty orders on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from India. The period for the antidumping duty review is between September 1, 2022, and August 21, 2023, while the DOC examined the period between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, within the scope of its countervailing duty review.

Accordingly, Surya Roshni Limited was found to have not made sales of the subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. Therefore, the DOC has determined a preliminary weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the company. On the other hand, as the DOC preliminarily determines that countervailable subsidies are being provided to the given company for the export of oil country tubular goods, the preliminary subsidy rate is at 2.31 percent for the company.

The final result of the reviews are expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.