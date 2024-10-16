 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US issues preliminary results of AD/CVD reviews on OCTG from India’s Surya Roshni

Wednesday, 16 October 2024 09:36:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping duty and countervailing duty orders on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from India. The period for the antidumping duty review is between September 1, 2022, and August 21, 2023, while the DOC examined the period between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, within the scope of its countervailing duty review.

Accordingly, Surya Roshni Limited was found to have not made sales of the subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. Therefore, the DOC has determined a preliminary weighted-average dumping margin of zero percent for the company. On the other hand, as the DOC preliminarily determines that countervailable subsidies are being provided to the given company for the export of oil country tubular goods, the preliminary subsidy rate is at 2.31 percent for the company.

The final result of the reviews are expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Spain’s Tubacex to supply OCTG to Petrobras’ projects

15 Oct | Steel News

US rig count increases week-on-week while Canadian rig count decreases

14 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s welded pipe exports up 11.6 percent in January-August

14 Oct | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices rise strongly after the holiday

11 Oct | Tube and Pipe

US issues preliminary CVD review results on OCTG pipes from Turkey

10 Oct | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move up sharply

09 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Romania’s Artrom Steel begins to use green energy in pipe production

09 Oct | Steel News

Ukraine’s Centravis to supply pipes to SpaceX

08 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product import value down 11.5 percent in January-July

08 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 7.1 percent in January-July

08 Oct | Steel News