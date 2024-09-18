 |  Login 
US issues preliminary results of AD/CVD reviews on light-walled rectangular pipe from China

Wednesday, 18 September 2024 16:24:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping duty and countervailing duty orders on light-walled rectangular pipe and tube from China. The period for the antidumping duty review is between August 1, 2022, and July 31, 2023, while the DOC examined the period between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, within the scope of its countervailing duty review.

Accordingly, Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Company Limited was found to have not made sales of the subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review. Moreover, the DOC has rescinded the review on imports of the given products for Hangzhou Ailong Metal Product Co., Ltd., which had made no shipments of light-walled rectangular pipe and tube into the US during the period of review.

In addition, according to the preliminary results of administrative review of the countervailing duty order on the given product from China, the DOC has found that Hoa Phat Steel Pipe Company Limited did not make sales of the subject merchandise at less than normal value during the period of review.

The final results of the reviews are expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


