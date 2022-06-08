﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues preliminary results of AD reviews on LD welded pipe from Canada

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 12:20:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping duty order on large diameter (LD) welded pipe from Canada.

During the review period from May 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, Evraz was found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value.

Additionally, the DOC also rescinded this review with regard to 42 other Canada-based companies for which the request was timely withdrawn.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 1.04 percent for Evraz Inc. NA, Evraz Inc. NA Canada and the Canadian National Steel Corporation.          

The preliminary antidumping duties are applicable from June 6.


Tags: Pipe Tubular USA North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US line pipe imports up 4.7 percent in April

08 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 54.7 percent in Jan-Mar

08 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 55.5 percent in January-March

08 Jun | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

08 Jun | Tube and Pipe

US OCTG imports up 4.9 percent in April

07 Jun | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru continues R&D studies on steel pipe usage

07 Jun | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD review results on circular welded pipe from Turkey

07 Jun | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down three percent in late May

06 Jun | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices continue to move down slightly

03 Jun | Tube and Pipe

Turkish hollow section market stabilizes despite low demand

02 Jun | Tube and Pipe