US issues preliminary results of AD reviews on LD welded pipe from Canada

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 12:20:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping duty order on large diameter (LD) welded pipe from Canada.

During the review period from May 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, Evraz was found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value.

Additionally, the DOC also rescinded this review with regard to 42 other Canada-based companies for which the request was timely withdrawn.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 1.04 percent for Evraz Inc. NA, Evraz Inc. NA Canada and the Canadian National Steel Corporation.

The preliminary antidumping duties are applicable from June 6.