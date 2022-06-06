﻿
US issues preliminary results of AD reviews on cut-to-length plate from Belgium and Italy

Monday, 06 June 2022
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping duty order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Belgium and Italy.

During the review period from May 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, Belgium-based producer Industeel Belgium S.A and Italian companies were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value.

Additionally, the DOC also rescinded this review with regard to all other Belgium-based companies for which the request was timely withdrawn.

The DOC preliminarily found that Italy-based Lyman made no shipments during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 1.15 percent for Industeel, while the margins determined for Italian companies are 1.47 percent for NLMK Verona SpA, 20.44 percent for Officine Tecnosider s.r.l and 4.43 percent for eight other Italian companies.          

The preliminary antidumping duties are applicable from June 6.


Tags: Plate Flats USA North America Quotas & Duties 

