US issues preliminary results of AD review on heavy walled rectangular pipes from S. Korea

Friday, 02 September 2022 13:37:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on heavy walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from South Korea.

During the review period from September 1, 2020, to August 31, 2021, South Korean producer HiSteel Co., Ltd was found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value.

Additionally, the DOC also rescinded this review with regard to DOSCO/SeAH for which the request was timely withdrawn.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 2.80 percent for HiSteel Co., Ltd.

The preliminary antidumping duties are applicable from September 1.