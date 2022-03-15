﻿
US issues preliminary CVD review results on OCTG from South Korea

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 15:37:28 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from South Korea.

Accordingly, the DOC has preliminarily determined that South Korean suppliers did not receive countervailable subsidies for the period from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020.

The DOC has calculated a countervailable subsidy rate of zero percent for SeAH Steel Corporation and 0.17 percent, de minimis, for Hyundai Steel Corporation.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7304.29.1010, 7304.29.1020, 7304.29.1030, 7304.29.1040, 7304.29.1050, 7304.29.1060, 7304.29.1080, 7304.29.2010, 7304.29.2020, 7304.29.2030, 7304.29.2040, 7304.29.2050, 7304.29.2060, 7304.29.2080, 7304.29.3110, 7304.29.3120, 7304.29.3130, 7304.29.3140, 7304.29.3150, 7304.29.3160, 7304.29.3180, 7304.29.4110, 7304.29.4120, 7304.29.4130, 7304.29.4140, 7304.29.4150, 7304.29.4160, 7304.29.4180, 7304.29.5015, 7304.29.5030, 7304.29.5045, 7304.29.5060, 7304.29.5075, 7304.29.6115, 7304.29.6130, 7304.29.6145, 7304.29.6160, 7304.29.6175, 7305.20.2000, 7305.20.4000, 7305.20.6000, 7305.20.8000, 7306.29.1030, 7306.29.1090, 7306.29.2000, 7306.29.3100, 7306.29.4100, 7306.29.6010, 7306.29.6050, 7306.29.8110, and 7306.29.8150 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


