US issues preliminary CVD review results on OCTG pipes from Turkey

Thursday, 10 October 2024 12:10:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty order on OCTG pipes from Turkey.

During the review period between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, some Turkish producers were found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 1.01 percent for Borusan Mannesmann Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. and 1.55 percent for Çayırova Boru Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş.

In addition, the DOC has rescinded the review on imports of the given products for 10 countries which had made no shipments of OCTG pipes into the US during the period of review.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

