US issues preliminary CVD on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the countervailing duty (CVD) order on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India.

Accordingly, the DOC has preliminarily determined that Indian suppliers Goodluck India Limited and Tube Investments of India Ltd received countervailable subsidy rates at 3.30 percent and 5.57 percent, respectively, while three other Indian companies received a countervailable subsidy rate of 3.96 percent for the period of January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020.

The final result of the review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.

The preliminary countervailing duties for the country are applicable from March 3.