US issues preliminary circumvention rulings on welded standard pipe imports

Friday, 26 August 2022 15:53:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced a preliminary circumvention ruling on certain welded carbon steel standard pipes made with substrate from India, completed in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and then exported to the US.

Completing its preliminary investigation, the DOC determined that imports of certain welded carbon steel standard pipes and tubes completed in Oman and the UAE using Indian-origin hot rolled steel are not circumventing the antidumping duty orders on the pipes in question from India.

The circumvention inquiry was initiated in February this year.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7306.30.1000, 7306.30.5025, 7306.30.5032, 7306.30.5040, 7306.30.5055, 7306.30.5085, and 7306.30.5090 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).