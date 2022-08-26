﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues preliminary circumvention rulings on welded standard pipe imports

Friday, 26 August 2022 15:53:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced a preliminary circumvention ruling on certain welded carbon steel standard pipes made with substrate from India, completed in Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and then exported to the US

Completing its preliminary investigation, the DOC determined that imports of certain welded carbon steel standard pipes and tubes completed in Oman and the UAE using Indian-origin hot rolled steel are not circumventing the antidumping duty orders on the pipes in question from India.

The circumvention inquiry was initiated in February this year.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7306.30.1000, 7306.30.5025, 7306.30.5032, 7306.30.5040, 7306.30.5055, 7306.30.5085, and 7306.30.5090 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices remain stable

24 Aug | Tube and Pipe

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.4 percent in mid-August

24 Aug | Steel News

US standard pipe prices unchanged week-on-week

23 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Tokyo Steel drops local steel prices by 4.9-6.5% for Sept due to slow demand, international pressure

22 Aug | Flats and Slab

MOC: Average steel prices in China fluctuate within a limited range on Aug 8-14

22 Aug | Steel News

US rig counts edges down while Canadian count remains unchanged week-on-week

19 Aug | Steel News

US OCTG exports up 1.1 percent in June

19 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru’s sales revenues rise in H1, prices expected to rise

19 Aug | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube exports up 25.0 percent in June

18 Aug | Steel News

Local Chinese pipe prices mostly stable, some slight fluctuations

18 Aug | Tube and Pipe