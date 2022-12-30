﻿
English
US issues preliminary AD review results on welded line pipe from S. Korea

Friday, 30 December 2022 14:46:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on welded line pipe from South Korea.

During the review period from December 1, 2020, to November 30, 2021, South Korean producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. Additionally, the DOC preliminarily found that HiSteel Co. Ltd made no shipments during the period of review, though it will not rescind the review with respect to the company.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 2.56 percent for Nexteel, 4.14 percent for SeAH Steel Corporation and 3.32 percent for other companies.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.5000, 7306.19.1010, 7306.19.1050, 7306.19.5110, and 7306.19.5150 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


