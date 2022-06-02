﻿
English
US issues preliminary AD review results on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea’s POSCO

Thursday, 02 June 2022 11:08:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate products from South Korea.

During the review period from May 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, which covers only one producer, South Korean steelmaker POSCO was found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 2.80 percent for the company.

The preliminary antidumping duty for the country is applicable from June 1. 

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.40.3030, 7208.40.3060, 7208.51.0030, 7208.51.0045, 7208.51.0060, 7208.52.0000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0045, 7225.40.1110, 7225.40.1180, 7225.40.3005, 7225.40.3050, 7226.20.0000, and 7226.91.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


