US issues preliminary AD review results on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea

Wednesday, 02 March 2022 15:33:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on certain cut-to-length carbon-quality steel plate products from South Korea.

During the review period from February 1, 2020, to January 31, 2021, South Korean producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 6.09 percent for the country.

The preliminary antidumping duty for the country is applicable from March 1.