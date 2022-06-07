US issues preliminary AD review results on circular welded pipe from Turkey

Tuesday, 07 June 2022 12:01:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on circular welded carbon steel standard pipe and tube products from Turkey.

During the review period from May 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, Turkish producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 13.79 percent for six companies, including Borusan.

The preliminary antidumping duty for the country is applicable from June 6.