﻿
US issues preliminary AD review results on circular welded pipe from S. Korea

Monday, 05 December 2022 17:06:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on circular welded non-alloy steel pipes from South Korea.

During the review period from November 1, 2020, to October 31, 2021, South Korea-based Husteel was found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value, while Nexteel did not make sales of the products at less than normal value. 

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 13.72 percent for Husteel and zero percent for Nexteel.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

