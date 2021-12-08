﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues preliminary AD review results on circular welded pipe from S. Korea

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 12:06:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on circular welded non-alloy steel pipe from South Korea.

During the review period from November 1, 2019, to October 31, 2020, South Korean producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. Additionally, the DOC preliminarily found that HiSteel Co. Ltd made no shipments during the period of review, though it will not rescind the review with respect to the company.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 1.97 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, 4.07 percent for Husteel Co., Ltd and 3.21 percent for other companies.


Tags: USA  pipe  North America  tubular  quotas & duties  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

06 Dec

US issues preliminary CVD review results on rebar from Turkey
01 Dec

US DOC to continue AD orders on heavy walled rectangular pipes from three countries
29 Nov

US issues final results of CVD review on circular welded pipe from Turkey
26 Nov

US DOC finds welded OCTG imports from Brunei and Philippines circumvent Chinese duties
15 Nov

US issues final results of AD review on CR steel from UK