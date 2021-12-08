US issues preliminary AD review results on circular welded pipe from S. Korea

Wednesday, 08 December 2021 12:06:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on circular welded non-alloy steel pipe from South Korea.

During the review period from November 1, 2019, to October 31, 2020, South Korean producers were found to have made sales of the subject products at less than normal value. Additionally, the DOC preliminarily found that HiSteel Co. Ltd made no shipments during the period of review, though it will not rescind the review with respect to the company.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 1.97 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, 4.07 percent for Husteel Co., Ltd and 3.21 percent for other companies.