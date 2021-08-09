US issues preliminary AD duty on OCTG from Ukraine

Monday, 09 August 2021 15:36:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative review of the antidumping duty order on oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Ukraine.

During the review period from July 10, 2019, to June 30, 2020, Ukraine-based producer Interpipe was found to have made sales of OCTG at less than normal value.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 30.19 percent for Interpipe.

The final result of review is expected to be announced within 120 days of publication of the preliminary results.