US issues preliminary AD decision on welded pipe from Oman’s Al Jazeera

Monday, 12 August 2024 12:25:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the preliminary results of its administrative reviews of the antidumping duty orders on circular welded carbon-quality steel pipe (CWP) from Oman-based Al Jazeera Steel Products Co.

During the review periods from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2022, Al Jazeera was found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value. The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 0.61 percent for the company.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7306.19.1010, 7306.19.1050, 7306.19.5110, 7306.19.5150, 7306.30.1000, 7306.30.5015, 7306.30.5020, 7306.30.5025, 7306.30.5032, 7306.30.5040, 7306.30.5055, 7306.30.5085, 7306.30.5090, 7306.50.1000, 7306.50.5030, 7306.50.5050, and 7306.50.5070 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

