US issues final results of CVD review on OCTG from S. Korea

Thursday, 29 September 2022 14:36:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from South Korea during the period from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020.

The final subsidy rate is at 0.25 percent for Hyundai Steel Company, de minimis, while SeAH Steel Corporation and all other South Korean exporters received subsidy rates of 1.33 percent, above de minimis.

The products in question are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheading 7304.29.1010, 7304.29.1020, 7304.29.1030, 7304.29.1040, 7304.29.1050, 7304.29.1060, 7304.29.1080, 7304.29.2010, 7304.29.2020, 7304.29.2030, 7304.29.2040, 7304.29.2050, 7304.29.2060, 7304.29.2080, 7304.29.3110, 7304.29.3120, 7304.29.3130, 7304.29.3140, 7304.29.3150, 7304.29.3160, 7304.29.3180, 7304.29.4110, 7304.29.4120, 7304.29.4130, 7304.29.4140, 7304.29.4150, 7304.29.4160, 7304.29.4180, 7304.29.5015, 7304.29.5030, 7304.29.5045, 7304.29.5060, 7304.29.5075, 7304.29.6115, 7304.29.6130, 7304.29.6145, 7304.29.6160, 7304.29.6175, 7305.20.2000, 7305.20.4000, 7305.20.6000, 7305.20.8000, 7306.29.1030, 7306.29.1090, 7306.29.2000, 7306.29.3100, 7306.29.4100, 7306.29.6010, 7306.29.6050, 7306.29.8110, and 7306.29.8150.