US issues final results of CVD review on OCTG from Russia

Monday, 03 October 2022 12:33:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) from Russia during the period from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020.

The final subsidy rates are at 1.30 percent for Volzhsky Pipe Plant, Sinarsky Pipe Plant, Seversky Pipe Plant, Taganrog Metallurgical Plant, Orsky Machine Building Plant, and PAO TMK, 1.59 percent for JSC Vyksa Steel Works and 1.43 percent for all other Russian exporters, all above de minimis.

The products in question are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheadings 7304.29.1010, 7304.29.1020, 7304.29.1030, 7304.29.1040, 7304.29.1050, 7304.29.1060, 7304.29.1080, 7304.29.2010, 7304.29.2020, 7304.29.2030, 7304.29.2040, 7304.29.2050, 7304.29.2060, 7304.29.2080, 7304.29.3110, 7304.29.3120, 7304.29.3130, 7304.29.3140, 7304.29.3150, 7304.29.3160, 7304.29.3180, 7304.29.4110, 7304.29.4120, 7304.29.4130, 7304.29.4140, 7304.29.4150, 7304.29.4160, 7304.29.4180, 7304.29.5015, 7304.29.5030, 7304.29.5045, 7304.29.5060, 7304.29.5075, 7304.29.6115, 7304.29.6130, 7304.29.6145, 7304.29.6160, 7304.29.6175, 7305.20.2000, 7305.20.4000, 7305.20.6000, 7305.20.8000, 7306.29.1030, 7306.29.1090, 7306.29.2000, 7306.29.3100, 7306.29.4100, 7306.29.6010, 7306.29.6050, 7306.29.8110, and 7306.29.8150.


