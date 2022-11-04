US issues final results of CVD review on LD welded pipe from S. Korea

Friday, 04 November 2022 14:14:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of large diameter (LD) welded pipe from South Korea during the period from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020.

The final subsidy rate is at 0.31 percent for SeAH Steel Corporation, de minimis, while Hyundai RB Co., Ltd., HiSteel Co., Ltd. and three other South Korean exporters received subsidy rates of 1.66 percent, above de minimis, all in line with the preliminary results.