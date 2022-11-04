﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues final results of CVD review on LD welded pipe from S. Korea

Friday, 04 November 2022 14:14:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of large diameter (LD) welded pipe from South Korea during the period from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020.

The final subsidy rate is at 0.31 percent for SeAH Steel Corporation, de minimis, while Hyundai RB Co., Ltd., HiSteel Co., Ltd. and three other South Korean exporters received subsidy rates of 1.66 percent, above de minimis, all in line with the preliminary results.


Tags: Pipe Tubular US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Canada initiates expiry review on line pipe from South Korea

04 Nov | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 3.6 percent in late October

04 Nov | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices continue to fall

04 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

02 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat Group posts net loss for Q3

01 Nov | Steel News

Local Chinese steel pipe prices decrease slightly

31 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Borusan Mannesmann’s sales revenues rise by 216.3% in Jan-Sept

31 Oct | Steel News

US rig count slips while Canadian count rises week-on-week

28 Oct | Steel News

EUROFER: EU steel tube output forecasts for 2022 and 2023 decrease

28 Oct | Steel News

US ITC rules that OCTG from four countries causes injury

27 Oct | Steel News