US issues final results of CVD review on heavy walled rectangular pipes from Turkey

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 15:31:18 (GMT+3)

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review on the countervailing duties (CVD) on imports of heavy walled rectangular pipes from Turkey during the period January 1, 2019, through December 31, 2019.

Accordingly, the DOC has determined that Turkish supplier Özdemir Boru Profil received a countervailable subsidy rate at 0.26 percent for the given period, de minimis.

According to the preliminary results of the CVD administrative review, Özdemir Boru Profil had received a subsidy rate of 0.32 percent, de minimis.