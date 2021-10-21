﻿
US issues final results of AD review on welded line pipe from S. Korea

Thursday, 21 October 2021 14:57:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on welded line pipe from South Korea for the period between December 1, 2018 and November 30, 2019.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korea did not make sales of subject product at less than normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of zero percent for the country.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.5000, 7306.19.1010, 7306.19.1050, 7306.19.5110, and 7306.19.5150 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


