US issues final results of AD review on cut-to-length plate from Germany

Monday, 16 May 2022 14:29:27 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Germany for the period between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that German producer AG der Dillinger Hüttenwerke did not make sales of the subject product at less than normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero for the company in line with the preliminary results.