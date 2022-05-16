﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on cut-to-length plate from Germany

Monday, 16 May 2022 14:29:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Germany for the period between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that German producer AG der Dillinger Hüttenwerke did not make sales of the subject product at less than normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of zero for the company in line with the preliminary results.


Tags: plate flats USA North America quotas & duties 

Similar articles

04 Apr

US DOC to continue CVD orders on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea
04 Apr

US DOC to continue AD orders on stainless plate in coil from three countries
28 Mar

US DOC to continue AD orders on cut-to-length plate from 12 countries
25 Mar

US DOC to continue CVD orders on cut-to-length plate from China
24 Mar

US DOC to continue CVD orders on stainless plate in coil from S. Africa
02 Mar

US issues preliminary AD review results on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea
10 Feb

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from Belgium
04 Feb

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from S. Korea, Italy
05 Jan

US issues final results of CVD review on cut-to-length plate from S. Korea
13 Dec

US DOC issues final results of AD review of cut-to-length plate from Germany