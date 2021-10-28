﻿
US issues final results of AD review on circular welded pipe from UAE

Thursday, 28 October 2021
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on circular welded carbon-quality steel pipe from the United Arab Emirates for the period between December 1, 2018 and November 30, 2019.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that the UAE’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The US DOC has assigned weighted-average dumping margins of 54.27 percent for Ajmal Steel Tubes & Pipes and 1.62 percent for Universal Tube and Plastic Industries Ltd. and Conares Metal Supply Ltd.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins were 54.27 percent for Ajmal Steel Tubes & Pipes and 2.37 percent for Universal Tube and Plastic Industries Ltd. and Conares Metal Supply Ltd.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7306.19.1010, 7306.19.1050, 7306.19.5110, 7306.19.5150, 7306.30.1000, 7306.30.5015, 7306.30.5020, 7306.30.5025, 7306.30.5032, 7306.30.5040, 7306.30.5055, 7306.30.5085, 7306.30.5090, 7306.50.1000, 7306.50.5030, 7306.50.5050 and 7306.50.5070 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


