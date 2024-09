The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on circular welded carbon-quality pipe from Oman.

During the review period from December 1, 2021, to November 30, 2022, Oman-based Al Jazeera Steel Products was found to have made sales of the given products at less than normal value.

The DOC has a calculated weighted-average dumping margin of 0.61 percent for the company, in line with the preliminary results.