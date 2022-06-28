﻿
US issues final AD duty on welded line pipe from S. Korea

Tuesday, 28 June 2022 11:49:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on welded line pipe from South Korea for the period between December 1, 2019 and November 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korean companies’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 1.73 percent for Hyundai Steel and other companies. The weighted-average dumping margin determined for SeAH Steel Corporation is at zero percent as the company did not report the actual entered value for all of its US sales and the DOC calculated importer-specific per-unit duty assessment rates.  

According to the preliminary results, the antidumping duties were at 1.93 percent for Hyundai Steel and other companies.

The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from June 27. 

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7305.11.1030, 7305.11.1060, 7305.11.5000, 7305.12.1030, 7305.12.1060, 7305.12.5000, 7305.19.1030, 7305.19.5000, 7306.19.1010, 7306.19.1050, 7306.19.5110, and 7306.19.5150 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


