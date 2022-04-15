US issues final AD duty on heavy walled rectangular pipes from Mexico

Friday, 15 April 2022 11:54:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on heavy walled rectangular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Mexico for the period between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Mexican companies’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 0.52 percent for Maquilacero S.A. de C.V and 1.37 percent for Productos Laminados de Monterrey S.A. de C.V.

The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from April 14.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margins were 0.74 percent for Maquilacero S.A. de C.V and 1.33 percent for Productos Laminados de Monterrey S.A. de C.V.

The products in question are currently classifiable in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS) under subheading 7306.61.1000.