﻿
US issues final AD duty on cut-to-length plate from South Korea

Tuesday, 12 July 2022 11:10:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain cut-to-length carbon-quality steel plate products from South Korea for the period between February 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that South Korean companies’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 6.09 percent for Hyundai Steel and three other companies, in line with the preliminary results.

The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from July 7.


Tags: Plate Flats US North America Quotas & Duties 

