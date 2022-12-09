US issues final AD duty on cut-to-length plate from Belgium’s Industeel

Friday, 09 December 2022 14:30:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length plate from Belgium for the period between May 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Belgium-based producer Industeel Belgium S.A’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 1.14 percent for the company.

In the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin for the company was at 1.15 percent.

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7208.40.3030, 7208.40.3060, 7208.51.0030, 7208.51.0045, 7208.51.0060, 7208.52.0000, 7211.13.0000, 7211.14.0030, 7211.14.0045, 7225.40.1110, 7225.40.1180, 7225.40.3005, 7225.40.3050, 7226.20.0000, and 7226.91.5000 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).

The final antidumping duty for the country is applicable from December 9.