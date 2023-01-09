﻿
US issues final AD duty on cold-drawn mechanical tubing from India

Monday, 09 January 2023 12:04:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on certain cold-drawn mechanical tubing of carbon and alloy steel from India for the period between June 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Indian producer Tube Products of India, Ltd.’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review. 

The DOC has determined a weighted-average dumping margin of 16.08 percent for the company.

In the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin for the company was at 17.31 percent.

The final antidumping duty for the country is applicable from January 9.


