US issues final AD duty on circular welded pipe from UAE

Wednesday, 13 July 2022 13:33:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on circular welded carbon-quality steel pipe from the United Arab Emirates for the period between December 1, 2019 and November 30, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that UAE-based companies’ sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The DOC has determined weighted-average dumping margins of 2.27 percent for Ajmal Steel Tubes & Pipes, 3.54 percent for Universal Tube and Plastic Industries, and 2.77 percent for Conares Metal Supply Limited, TSI Metal Industries and K.D. Industries Inc.

According to the preliminary results, the antidumping duties were at 2.12 percent for Ajmal Steel Tubes & Pipes, 3.54 percent for Universal Tube and Plastic Industries, and 2.68 percent for Conares Metal Supply Limited, TSI Metal Industries and K.D. Industries Inc.

The final antidumping duties for the country are applicable from July 11. 

The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7306.19.1010, 7306.19.1050, 7306.19.5110, 7306.19.5150, 7306.30.1000, 7306.30.5015, 7306.30.5020, 7306.30.5025, 7306.30.5032, 7306.30.5040, 7306.30.5055, 7306.30.5085, 7306.30.5090, 7306.50.1000, 7306.50.5030, 7306.50.5050 and 7306.50.5070 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).


