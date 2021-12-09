US issues final AD duty on circular welded pipe from Thailand

Thursday, 09 December 2021 12:17:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Thailand for the period between March 1, 2019 and February 29, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Thailand’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The US DOC has assigned a weighted-average dumping margin of 36.97 percent for Thailand.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was 7.23 percent for the country.