﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US issues final AD duty on circular welded pipe from Thailand

Thursday, 09 December 2021 12:17:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced the final results of its administrative review of the antidumping (AD) duty order on circular welded carbon steel pipes and tubes from Thailand for the period between March 1, 2019 and February 29, 2020.

Accordingly, the US DOC has determined that Thailand’s sales of the subject goods were made below normal value during the period of review.

The US DOC has assigned a weighted-average dumping margin of 36.97 percent for Thailand.

According to the preliminary results, the weighted-average dumping margin was 7.23 percent for the country.


Tags: tubular  quotas & duties  pipe  USA  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08 Dec

US issues preliminary AD review results on circular welded pipe from S. Korea
06 Dec

US issues preliminary CVD review results on rebar from Turkey
01 Dec

US DOC to continue AD orders on heavy walled rectangular pipes from three countries
29 Nov

US issues final results of CVD review on circular welded pipe from Turkey
26 Nov

US DOC finds welded OCTG imports from Brunei and Philippines circumvent Chinese duties