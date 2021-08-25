US issues AD for seamless pipe from S. Korea, Russia and Ukraine and CVD for S. Korea and Russia

Wednesday, 25 August 2021 10:55:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it issued antidumping duty (AD) on imports of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipe (seamless pipe) from South Korea, Russia, and Ukraine, and also countervailing duty (CVD) on imports of the given products from South Korea and Russia.

The Commerce has estimated weighted-average dumping margins of 4.48 percent for South Korea, 209.72 percent for Russia and 23.75 percent for Ukraine.

The subsidy rates will be at 1.78 percent for South Korea and 48.38 percent for Russia.



The subject merchandise is provided for in subheadings 7304.19.1020, 7304.19.1030, 7304.19.1045, 7304.19.1060, 7304.19.5020, 7304.19.5050, 7304.31.6050, 7304.39.0016, 7304.39.0020, 7304.39.0024, 7304.39.0028, 7304.39.0032, 7304.39.0036, 7304.39.0040, 7304.39.0044, 7304.39.0048, 7304.39.0052, 7304.39.0056, 7304.39.0062, 7304.39.0068, 7304.39.0072, 7304.51.5005, 7304.51.5060, 7304.59.6000, 7304.59.8010, 7304.59.8015, 7304.59.8020, 7304.59.8025, 7304.59.8030, 7304.59.8035, 7304.59.8040, 7304.59.8045, 7304.59.8050, 7304.59.8055, 7304.59.8060, 7304.59.8065 and 7304.59.8070 of the Harmonized Tariff Schedule of the United States (HTSUS).