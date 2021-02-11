﻿
US HDG exports down 10.5 percent in December

Thursday, 11 February 2021 20:08:19 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of hot dipped galvanized sheets and strip totaled 90,275 mt in December 2020, down 10.5 percent from November and down 3.1 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, HDG exports totaled $95.3 million in December, compared to $103.7 million in the previous month and $100.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most HDG to Canada in December with 48,531 mt, compared to 60,832 mt in November and 45,382 mt in December 2019. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 40,131 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US HDG exports in December.


