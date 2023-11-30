US HDG imports down 5.6 percent in October

Thursday, 30 November 2023 22:48:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 158,803 mt in October 2023, down 5.6 percent from September and down 16.9 percent from October 2022 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $197.8 million in October 2023, compared to $209.2 million in September and $262.9 million in October 2022.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in October, with 77,371 mt, compared to 72,283 mt in September and 68,983 mt in October 2022. Other top sources of imported HDG in October include Mexico, with 20,256 mt; Austria, with 14,039 mt; Germany, with 7,548 mt; and Brazil, with 7,275 mt.