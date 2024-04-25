US HDG imports up 20.9 percent in March

Thursday, 25 April 2024 20:59:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 259,534 mt in March 2024, up 20.9 percent from February and up 55.3 percent from March 2023 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $307.5 million in March 2024, compared to $252.2 million in February and $209.7 million in March 2023.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in March, with 84,798 mt, compared to 86,278 mt in February and 86,657 mt in March 2023. Other top sources of imported HDG in March include Mexico, with 27,909 mt; Vietnam, with 25,972 mt; South Korea, with 21,893 mt; and Brazil, with 16,478 mt.