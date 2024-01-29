US HDG imports up 4.6 percent in December

Monday, 29 January 2024 21:52:02 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 174,101 mt in December 2023, up 4.6 percent from November but down 0.1 percent from December 2022 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $201.9 million in December 2023, compared to $194.5 million in November and $219.8 million in December 2022.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in December, with 61,672 mt, compared to 70,146 mt in November and 64,363 mt in December 2022. Other top sources of imported HDG in December include Mexico, with 21,743 mt; South Korea, with 21,493 mt; Brazil, with 17,155 mt; and South Africa, with 15,350 mt.