US HDG imports up 11.1 percent in January

Wednesday, 28 February 2024 20:14:46 (GMT+3)
       

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 193,959 mt in January 2024, up 11.1 percent from December and up 3.9 percent from January 2023 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $230.9 million in January 2024, compared to $202.4 million in December and $233.4 million in January 2023.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in January, with 84,350 mt, compared to 61,672 mt in December and 84,246 mt in January 2023. Other top sources of imported HDG in January include Mexico, with 24,720 mt; Vietnam, with 21,741 mt; Brazil, with 15,996 mt; and South Korea, with 7,254 mt.


