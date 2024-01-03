US HDG imports up 4.7 percent in November

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 20:31:32 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to preliminary census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of hot dipped galvanized sheet and strip totaled 166,426 mt in November 2023, up 4.7 percent from October and up 20.1 percent from November 2022 levels. By value, HDG imports totaled $194.4 million in November 2023, compared to $197.9 million in October and $188.1 million in November 2022.

The US imported the most HDG from Canada in November, with 70,146 mt, compared to 77,371 mt in October and 71,699 mt in November 2022. Other top sources of imported HDG in November include Mexico, with 19,481 mt; South Korea, with 17,415 mt; South Africa, with 13,748 mt; and UAE, with 7,449 mt.